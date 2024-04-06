Create New Account
How to STOP the Government From CONTROLLING Your Food
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


Apr 4, 2024


Governments around the world — including OUR federal government — are cracking down on food production in ways that will make it HARDER to grow and purchase food. Amish farmers are even going to jail for refusing to fall in line. But Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has a solution: a simple amendment to the Constitution that will add the “right to grow food and purchase food from the sources that you want.” Rep. Massie joins Glenn to explain what the amendment would do and how he has worded it to ensure that the government won’t abuse it to create a larger welfare state. This has nothing to do with food stamps, he argues. It’s about restricting the government’s ability to tell YOU what you should grow and buy.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=of4N0z9qnjo

foodcontrolgovernmentglenn beckrepresentativebuythomas massiestopgrownamishconstitutional amendment

