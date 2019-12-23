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Brotherhood of Darkness: Dr. Stanley Monteith Presentation (1997)
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174 views • December 23, 2019
Stan Monteith presentation at the Granada Forum on August 14, 1997. Stanley Kimball Monteith (February 17, 1929 – September 29, 2014) was a radio host and author and a retired orthopedic surgeon, popularly known as Doctor Stan. He hosted a daily radio show called Radio Liberty.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Birth Name Gematria: Stanley Kimball Monteith = 74 (Septenary)
Recorded: August 14, 1997
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Birth Name Gematria: Stanley Kimball Monteith = 74 (Septenary)
Recorded: August 14, 1997
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