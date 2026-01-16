This Is CRAZY!

The USDA has proposed a new bill that requires electronic tagging of livestock to protect the environment, but could there be more to it? Watch as I interview homesteader John Moody to uncover the truth. -->>Today, I’m going to interview homesteader John Moody about the bill that involves the electronic identification of livestock. John explains that livestock tracking goes far back in history. It started with branding animals to sort and keep track of cattle, and branding was eventually replaced with ear tags. With the rise of the beef industry, government agencies wanted an electronic way to keep track of all livestock at all times. Like many government programs, this idea was sold under the guise of safety coincidentally as there’s a huge push to get Americans and Western countries to eat less meat. Their efforts have been unsuccessful thus far, which is why they are resorting to EID and RFID electronic identification of animals in an attempt to get farmers to radically reduce their number of livestock. In the early 2000s, the USDA proposed the National Animal Identification System (NAIS), which would require every farmer and homesteader in America to radio-frequency ID tag every single livestock animal they have, including cattle, pork, chickens, lamb, and goats. Confinement animal feeding operations (CAFOs) were exempt. John explains that the USDA does not need a vote to instate the NAIS. They can create rules without needing a law or bill to be passed. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman has created a bill to stop NAIS and has stopped RFID twice in the past. Around 100 years ago, 50% of American households were farming households. That number is now down to only 2 to 3 million farmers in America! You can personally stand up for your farmers! People who were not farmers stopped this program in 2009. Buying your food directly from your farmers is one of the best ways to support them. Call your congressperson and senator, and ask them to support Hageman’s amendment that would prevent the USDA from being able to require RFID tagging on animals of any kind. The Rogue Food Conference organized by Joel Salatin works to organize pushback against regulations that make it difficult for the public to access real food from farmers. The next seminar is happening on November 8th and 9th in Dallas!---->>>>Thanks for watching! I hope you’ll contact your congressperson or senator to help fight back against RDIF of livestock.



Hageman Bill Info: https://hageman.house.gov/media/press-releases/hageman-introduces-bill-block-mandatory-eid-ear-tags