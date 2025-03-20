The Backfires’ Alex Gomez - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Alex Gomez, guitarist/vocalist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Telecaster HH Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0Xvmy

Gretsch Hollow Body Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOEJqa

Way Huge Aqua-Puss Analog Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzxL9N

Strymon BlueSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xL5jaR

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyeZGa

Boss CS-3 Compression Sustainer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjnvLx

MXR Micro Amp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POVvEN

Way Huge Angry Troll Boost Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4bZZ3RR

Source Audio True Spring Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19PMBa

Pro Co Rat Distortion Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKVv6r

Way Huge Red Llama Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnyV3x

Vox AC30 Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WydveG

Dunlop Tortex Yellow Picks (.73mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09jM6P

Sennheiser e935 Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXEZKo





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 30, 2025

Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Guitars

05:14 Pedalboard

08:10 Amp

10:05 Picks & Microphone





