The Backfires’ Alex Gomez - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560
10 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Alex Gomez, guitarist/vocalist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Telecaster HH Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0Xvmy

Gretsch Hollow Body Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOEJqa

Way Huge Aqua-Puss Analog Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzxL9N

Strymon BlueSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xL5jaR

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyeZGa

Boss CS-3 Compression Sustainer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjnvLx

MXR Micro Amp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POVvEN

Way Huge Angry Troll Boost Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4bZZ3RR

Source Audio True Spring Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19PMBa

Pro Co Rat Distortion Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKVv6r

Way Huge Red Llama Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnyV3x

Vox AC30 Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WydveG

Dunlop Tortex Yellow Picks (.73mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09jM6P

Sennheiser e935 Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXEZKo


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 30, 2025

Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE BACKFIRES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/thebackfires

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thebackfires

Twitter - https://twitter.com/thebackfires


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Guitars

05:14 Pedalboard

08:10 Amp

10:05 Picks & Microphone


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


digital tour busgear mastersthe backfiresthe backfires digital tour busthe backfires gear mastersthe backfires gearthe backfires rigthe backfires interviewthe backfires bandthe backfires musicthe backfires guitaristthe backfires guitar playerthe backfires guitarthe backfires pedalboardalex gomez guitaristalex gomez guitar playeralex gomez guitaralex gomez pedalboardalex gomez vocalistalex gomez singerthe backfires vocalist
