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1000'S OF ARMY PERSONNEL STANDING DOWN
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271 views • October 02, 2021
USA CREATE ALL THE WARS PROOF on BNT LSNT
1000'S of army personnel standing down but they not mentioning this much on the media! Maybe its because they have backup plans WATCH THE FULL LIVE STREAM - GET FULL SCOOP
1000'S of army personnel standing down but they not mentioning this much on the media! Maybe its because they have backup plans WATCH THE FULL LIVE STREAM - GET FULL SCOOP
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