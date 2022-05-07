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Don't trust Western pastors. Every single betrayed me. Kamikaze attack enemy expose black nobility
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55 views • May 07, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022).
Don't trust the Western feminist nations’ church pastors. Every single one of them betrayed me and abandoned me to fight the NWO alone. Kamikaze attack the enemy and expose their black nobility families’ names, and all the crimes and organizations and plans and secrets and methods, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and all your church donators will leave you.
Never trust a Western feminist nations’ pastor, who is redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, because they will betray you without hesitation. No one tries to assassinate them like they tried to kill Jesus, and all their church donators do not ridicule them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic demon-possessed maniacs like they ridiculed Jesus. These Western feminist nations’ post-1960s hippy grandchildren generation “women’s equality” church pastors, who are “ordained & allowed & trained” by Satan Lucifer live normal lives and have church corporation CEO salaries from all the unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax that they steal, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and redefine the original Bible verses to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, in order to release millions of “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine” fallen angel devils from the abyss. They are crazy lunatics, who dare change the Word of God who is Christ, in order to get church donators and church members. Throw them and their 99% religious Christian hordes Jezebel-worshippers and Sananda Jesus worshippers and Mammon worshippers out of your churches now. Or, condone them in silence without speaking out, and have their blood on your hands. They are destined to judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. The “thorn in the flesh” entities are attacking with waist pain attacks and deep sleepiness attacks, so they hate the daily sermon I am writing, right now. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Don't trust the Western feminist nations’ church pastors. Every single one of them betrayed me and abandoned me to fight the NWO alone. Kamikaze attack the enemy and expose their black nobility families’ names, and all the crimes and organizations and plans and secrets and methods, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and all your church donators will leave you.
Never trust a Western feminist nations’ pastor, who is redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, because they will betray you without hesitation. No one tries to assassinate them like they tried to kill Jesus, and all their church donators do not ridicule them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic demon-possessed maniacs like they ridiculed Jesus. These Western feminist nations’ post-1960s hippy grandchildren generation “women’s equality” church pastors, who are “ordained & allowed & trained” by Satan Lucifer live normal lives and have church corporation CEO salaries from all the unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax that they steal, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and redefine the original Bible verses to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, in order to release millions of “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine” fallen angel devils from the abyss. They are crazy lunatics, who dare change the Word of God who is Christ, in order to get church donators and church members. Throw them and their 99% religious Christian hordes Jezebel-worshippers and Sananda Jesus worshippers and Mammon worshippers out of your churches now. Or, condone them in silence without speaking out, and have their blood on your hands. They are destined to judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. The “thorn in the flesh” entities are attacking with waist pain attacks and deep sleepiness attacks, so they hate the daily sermon I am writing, right now. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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