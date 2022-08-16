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X22 REPORT Ep. 2850b - [DS] Exposed, The Country is Getting a Deep Cleaning, Some Agencies Will Cease to Exist
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267 views • August 16, 2022

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2850b - August 15, 2022

[DS] Exposed,The Country Is Getting A Deep Cleaning,Some Agencies Will Cease To Exist


The [DS] has deployed all assets to stop what is coming, the problem is that nothing can stop what is coming. The patriots are exposing the [DS] and people can see the two tiered system, how the [DS] weaponizes the DOJ and FBI, the people can see all of this clearly. The [DS] fell right into the trap, they will deploy their foot soldiers (Antifa), remember mapping was started a long time ago. Precedents are being set and the sting operation is operational. The country is going through a deep cleaning and exposure and transparency is the way forward, some agencies will cease to exist. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.


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