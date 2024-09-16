BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Hobby - Wayne Allyn Root - Water Gun Deadly Weapon
Right Edition
Right Edition
7 months ago

About Brian


Brian Lovig is the host of www.rightedition.com which has become a hugely popular online voice of reason

and of old fashioned good sense.


Brian Lovig has been a business owner, tv personality, rodeo rider, developer and auctioneer. He was even a milkman once, soon after he left school in grade 8.


Brian Lovig has done a lot. And he’s learned a lot, about people, business and country.


https://rightedition.com/brian-lovig/



ABC Clearly Gave Kamala Harris All the Questions in Advance!


Clearly, only two things happened before last night's presidential debate...


Either Kamala's best friends who run ABC gave her all the questions in advance of the debate...


Or Team Kamala gave the questions they wanted asked to ABC.


I told President Donald Trump the exact same thing last night right after the debate. What happened last night wasn't normal. More importantly, Kamala's debate performance wasn't possible -- not without a lot of help from her friends.


Democrats, the deep state, DC swamp and mainstream media all want you to believe President Trump is a bad guy, a nasty guy, an evil guy. I know him well. That is the biggest lie and scam ever told. I've met and interviewed pretty much every conservative star and Republican politician in America through my national TV and radio shows.


President Donald J. Trump is the nicest, most thoughtful class act of all of them.


https://www.arcamax.com/politics/fromtheright/wayneallynroot/s-3411633



‘FACT- CHECKING’ WAS ONLY PLANNED FOR TRUMP


Wow, talk about a bombshell!


That’s not my headline, thats the headline that just ran in Breitbart, a very reputable source.


Check this out:


ABC moderator admits they only planned fact-checking for Trump.


Also here’s Kamala with her friend Dana Walden who oversees ABC News. pic.twitter.com/td4kN6KilW


— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2024


https://100percentfedup.com/abc-moderator-linsey-davis-admits-fact-checking-was/



Kathy Griffin fears for comedians if Donald Trump becomes president again: 'He's going to pick us off, one by one'


"I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid," Griffin tells EW, adding that she thinks Trump will go after Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart if re-elected.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/kathy-griffin-fears-for-comedians-if-donald-trump-becomes-president-again-hes-going-to-pick-us-off-one-by-one/ar-AA1qoaqh



Woman facing assault with a weapon charge says she was having a water gun fight with a child


Wendy Washik is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24, 2024


A Simcoe, Ont., woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon over an incident where, she says, she accidentally struck a neighbour in the chest with water from a child's water gun.


Ontario Provincial Police say 58-year-old Wendy Washik was taken into custody after an investigation on Sunday, Sept. 1.


OPP say police determined two people were involved in a "dispute" that resulted in a victim being physically assaulted but no injuries were reported.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/simcoe-water-gun-opp-1.7322314

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
