De-dollarization Is A BFD
Hyperinflation Is The Point

* If the U.S. loses the $ as a reserve currency, it’s going to create big problems.

* We haven’t had hyperinflation because, as we keep printing currency, foreign gubments keep sucking it up into global circulation.

* When the world dumps those $, they will flood back into America like you’ve never seen before — creating hyperinflation.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 10 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hdhl4-soros-blackrock-and-bud-light-ep.-1987-04102023.html

