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Elon Musk ~Never Meet Your Hero's~
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70 views • April 10, 2022
~~~***~~~
This Presentation Was Hard for Me to Hear....
Though I'm Sure They Did Their Research Well.
I Already Knew Much of What He Said Was True...
And All Comes to Light Because Time Always Tells.
This Presentation Was Hard for Me to Hear....
Though I'm Sure They Did Their Research Well.
I Already Knew Much of What He Said Was True...
And All Comes to Light Because Time Always Tells.
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