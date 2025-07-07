Epstein: Evasive answers, trying to explain away missing client list - Karoline Leavitt

The White House isn’t even trying to make the Epstein lies believable anymore.

If you like evasive answers, you’ll love Karoline Leavitt trying to explain away the missing client list.

DOJ and FBI conclude Epstein had no "client list" and committed suicide. The DOJ and FBI will not disclose further Epstein-related materials, citing the protection of victims' "privacy". ...it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/25992101/epstein.pdf

Trump DOJ releases 10+ hours-long surveillance footage they say proves no one entered Epstein's cell prior to his death

60 seconds MISSING from Epstein footage

FBI released CCTV from the night he ‘killed himself’...with no explanation for missing frames

What happened between 11.59 and midnight?

Full video: https://www.justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4

https://www.axios.com/2025/07/07/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-client-list-trump-administration

https://abcnews.go.com/US/doj-fbi-review-finds-jeffrey-epstein-client-list/story?id=123526125



