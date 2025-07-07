BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epstein: Evasive answers, trying to explain away missing client list - Karoline Leavitt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1285 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 1 day ago

The White House isn’t even trying to make the Epstein lies believable anymore.

If you like evasive answers, you’ll love Karoline Leavitt trying to explain away the missing client list.

Adding:

DOJ and FBI conclude Epstein had no "client list" and committed suicide. The DOJ and FBI will not disclose further Epstein-related materials, citing the protection of victims' "privacy". ...it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/25992101/epstein.pdf

Adding:

Trump DOJ releases 10+ hours-long surveillance footage they say proves no one entered Epstein's cell prior to his death

60 seconds MISSING from Epstein footage

FBI released CCTV from the night he ‘killed himself’...with no explanation for missing frames

What happened between 11.59 and midnight?

Full video: https://www.justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4

Adding 2 articles about it:

https://www.axios.com/2025/07/07/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-client-list-trump-administration

https://abcnews.go.com/US/doj-fbi-review-finds-jeffrey-epstein-client-list/story?id=123526125

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy