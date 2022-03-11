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US Spent More Than $200 Million On Bio-laboratories In The Ukraine Pt. 2
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63 views • March 11, 2022
From INFOWARS, YouTube
During a Monday press conference, the Russian Army’s Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, Igor Kirillov, mentioned a private American company called Black & Veatch as being partnered with the Pentagon on secret Ukrainian biolab projects.
During a Monday press conference, the Russian Army’s Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, Igor Kirillov, mentioned a private American company called Black & Veatch as being partnered with the Pentagon on secret Ukrainian biolab projects.
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