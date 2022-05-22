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Pfizer CEO Bourla Pitches Davos Elite On "Ingestible" WiFi Microchip Pills!
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76 views • May 22, 2022
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" - a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says
...and it’s us "conspiracy theorists" who are the nutters!
...and it’s us "conspiracy theorists" who are the nutters!
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