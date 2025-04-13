© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So would you allow a weeding robot in your garden to take over the weeding job?
Don’t miss any of the informative Prepare Tribe episodes — register for free at https://BrightU.com
#prepping #preparedness #survival #emergencyplan #survivalskills #protect #homestead #tips #survivalfood #survivalpantry #shelter #musthave #medicalsupply