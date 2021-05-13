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Arizona Maricopa County Audit Update XVI
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70 views • May 13, 2021
“THE GREATEST AUDIT IN THE GALAXY CONTINUES!!” the account tweeted on May 4.
All of it is made possible by the GOP-controlled state Senate, which issued an unprecedented subpoena demanding access to all ballots and the machines that counted them in Maricopa County, home to the Phoenix area and 60% of Arizona voters.
All of it is made possible by the GOP-controlled state Senate, which issued an unprecedented subpoena demanding access to all ballots and the machines that counted them in Maricopa County, home to the Phoenix area and 60% of Arizona voters.
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