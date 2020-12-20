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Wrathchild America - Climbin' the Walls (Dukes of Hazzard)
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68 views • December 20, 2020
Where's the Dukes when you need them? Bet they could clear up this voter fraud BS going on in Georgia. Boss Hogg and his minions have taken over the state but Trump won Hazzard County!
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