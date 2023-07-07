💥Kremennaya forest. After shelling Ukran Nazi positions with gun and rocket artillery, the paratroopers' assault groups advanced to take and hold the Ukrainian armed forces' positions.
Displaying courage, bravery and military cunning, the paratroopers stealthily approached the militants' stronghold from several directions, and, after grenading the observation post, burst into the enemy's trenches. In a coordinated move, the winged infantrymen advanced swiftly along the fortification, destroying the enemy who attempted to hide in the dugouts or flee from them.
The enemy did not expect such bold and decisive actions of our paratroopers, as a result of which many AFU soldiers threw down their weapons and surrendered. The Ukrainian soldiers who resisted were eliminated.
