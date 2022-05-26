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Our Commanders Threatened us, whoever Leaves the position he Will be Shot on the Spot. There were 450 soldiers-Objectors in our unit. - 052622
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100 views • May 26, 2022
Captured AFU soldier urges his fellow soldiers to lay down their arms
💬 "...Our commanders threatened us, whoever leaves the position he will be shot on the spot. There were 450 soldiers-objectors in our unit. Then they were put in the trucks, and their further fate is unknown. What do I think about this war? It's better to lay down arms. Go back to your families, before it's too late..."
💬 "...Our commanders threatened us, whoever leaves the position he will be shot on the spot. There were 450 soldiers-objectors in our unit. Then they were put in the trucks, and their further fate is unknown. What do I think about this war? It's better to lay down arms. Go back to your families, before it's too late..."
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