Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 20:00, April 30, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 17 Ukrainian military assets during the day.



▫️Among them: 8 areas of manpower and equipment concentration, 5 artillery and multiple rocket launcher firing positions, and 2 strong points.



▫️Also destroyed: 1 command post and 1 missile and artillery weapons depot near Pokrovskoe, Dnepropetrovsk Region.



✈️💥During the day, operational and tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 2 command posts, 9 strong points and areas of manpower and equipment concentration, as well as 5 ammunition and fuel depots.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination over 200 nationalists and 23 armoured vehicles.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 319 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 12 command posts and 2 missile and artillery weapon depots.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Chervonyi Yar, Kherson Region.



▫️2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were also shot down over Vladimirovka and 12 rockets of Smerch multiple-launch rocket system were intercepted near Kamenka, Donetsk People's Republic.



📊In total, 143 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 660 unmanned aerial vehicles, 279 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,678 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 308 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,196 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,503 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.