BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Monumental Interview With Jair Bolsonaro Solidifies His Stance on Freedom & REAL Science
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
46 views • July 01, 2022

Bolsonaro is a real advocate for freedom and science.

In this interview with Tucker Carlson, Bolsonaro brings up several valid points that are worth mentioning:

▪️ Mainstream media have instilled fear amongst the population and opposed preventive treatment methods. (Remark: The vaccination campaign in Brazil was beyond the good taste (https://t.me/goddek/1662). Every commercial break consisted of several vaccine propaganda clips addressing adults and children.)

▪️ State Governors misused the situation to oppress the general public and force an experimental vaccine upon them. (Remark: Many states still communicate that wearing masks prevents the spread of viruses. Heretics!)

▪️ The Brazilian (woke) supreme court opposed the rights of bodily integrity, physical autonomy and self-determination. (Remark: It is also co-responsible for the strict entrance regulations for tourists.)

▪️ Big Pharma has too much power and undermines the democratic structures of many countries. (Remark: Pfizer has been accused (https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/sep/10/pfizer-accused-of-holding-brazil-to-ransom-over-vaccine-contract-demands) of holding Brazil ‘to ransom’ over vaccine contract demands.)

▪️ Early treatments (i.e. Ivermectin etc.) could have saved many lives. (Remark: The data shows (https://ivmmeta.com/) that he was right from the beginning. Early treatment with Ivermectin is highly efficient; however, the media and Lula supporters still claim that Ivermectin killed more people than it saved. A blatant lie!)

Contrary to Bolsonaro, his challenger Lula is highly autocratic. Lula called Bolsonaro's approach a 'genocide', and if it had been up to him, everybody in Brazil who rejected the vaccine would have lost their civil rights.

Unfortunately, Brazil is still in a state of fear due to the most prominent media network, "Globo". Many people are still wearing masks while sitting alone in the car or going for a walk. I hope that the truth concerning the vaccines and the political corruption will come to light before the general elections this year so Lula can be avoided.

All the best from Brazil 🇧🇷,
Dr. Simon

Credit: https://t.me/goddek/1826


Jair Bolsonaro explains why he didn't get the COVID vaccine and his approach to the virus.

Keywords
interviewtucker carlsonwhojairbolsonarobrazil president
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy