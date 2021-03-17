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Doctor Warns COVID “Vaccine” Actually “Dangerous Gene Therapy”
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122 views • March 17, 2021
by Kelen McBreen
March 17th 2021, 2:19 pm
infowars.com
Dr. Steven Hotze M.D., a conservative activist and medical professional out of Houston, Texas, wants Americans to know the COVID-19 shot is not technically a “vaccine” and is actually “a dangerous, experimental gene therapy.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/doctor-warns-experimental-covid-vaccine-actually-dangerous-gene-therapy/
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March 17th 2021, 2:19 pm
infowars.com
Dr. Steven Hotze M.D., a conservative activist and medical professional out of Houston, Texas, wants Americans to know the COVID-19 shot is not technically a “vaccine” and is actually “a dangerous, experimental gene therapy.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/doctor-warns-experimental-covid-vaccine-actually-dangerous-gene-therapy/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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