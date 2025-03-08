BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE AGE OF DISCLOSURE, OR DECEPTION? 👽
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 1 month ago

ET'S OR FALLEN ANGELS? YOU DECIDE. 👽👀😈❔

--------

Prepare, the Maitreya is about to announce himself

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/prepare-the-maitreya-is-about-to-announce-himself/

--------

Those you call aliens are infernal beings

Brethren, all the technology of death of the great powers is the work of the infernal beings that you call aliens or extraterrestrials

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/st-michael-those-you-call-aliens-are-infernal-beings/

-----------

UFO's: Part of the Great End Times Deception

https://www.tldm.org/news5/ufos.htm

-----------

"In this final battle, there are many agents of hell loosed upon earth. They are traveling in transports. Do not be won over to a false theory of life beyond the heavens, other than the Kingdom of God. Know that it is satan who sends these vehicles before you. They are to confuse and confound you. These objects that take flight across your earth are from hell. They are only the false miracles of your times.

     "Recognize them, My children; they are not a figment of man's imagination. They are present in your atmosphere, and they will become more dominant as the fight goes on for the souls." - Our Lady of the Roses, December 24, 1973







Keywords
dr steven greeryou decidethe age of disclosureets or fallen angels
