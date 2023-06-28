🤡 Conscription goes Wrong in Ukraine - Payback's a Bitch!

🤡 Conscription goes wrong in Ukraine
Military commissars stop two men to inspect their subpoenas ahead of sending them to the front.
Unfortunately for the commissars, one of the men had no interest of going to the front.
In his desperation the commissar uses his pepper spray...which he ends up spraying on himself.
