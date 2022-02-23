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WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
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40 views • February 23, 2022
Posted 18February2022 Louis Rossmann:
The New York City Mayor want everyone to return to the office so that he can charge you up the ... of stead of working from home or Texas.
Considering how infamously bad traffic and pollution are in New York, working from home sounds like a wonderful thing.
Imagine getting 2 hours a day of your life back because you no longer have to commute to work via subway.
The New York City Mayor want everyone to return to the office so that he can charge you up the ... of stead of working from home or Texas.
Considering how infamously bad traffic and pollution are in New York, working from home sounds like a wonderful thing.
Imagine getting 2 hours a day of your life back because you no longer have to commute to work via subway.
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