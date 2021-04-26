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John Kerry Leaked 200 Israeli Secrets to Iran
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10 views • April 26, 2021
April 26, 2021
He’s been caught leaking military info to Iran, but will Kerry pay any price for his corruption? We can pray! Join me for the details on Kerry’s escapades plus the new census info (D states losing seats!) and the Maricopa Audit.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://kvoa.com/uncategorized/2021/04/26/new-twists-in-arizona-gop-election-audit-as-judge-drops-out-auditor-wants-public-barred-from-court-hearing/
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/04/26/john-roberts-rule-appears-over-as-scotus-takes-up-case-that-will-decide-gun-rights-in-america-n369134
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/198957
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
He’s been caught leaking military info to Iran, but will Kerry pay any price for his corruption? We can pray! Join me for the details on Kerry’s escapades plus the new census info (D states losing seats!) and the Maricopa Audit.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://kvoa.com/uncategorized/2021/04/26/new-twists-in-arizona-gop-election-audit-as-judge-drops-out-auditor-wants-public-barred-from-court-hearing/
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/04/26/john-roberts-rule-appears-over-as-scotus-takes-up-case-that-will-decide-gun-rights-in-america-n369134
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/198957
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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