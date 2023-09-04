Directed Energy Weapons MADE on Maui - DoD Supercomputer on Maui
210 views
•
Published 12 hours ago
•
via Global Agenda channel
originally from Last Vagabond interview
Keywords
trumpsatandeep statejeff bezoslas vegasconspiracybidendirected energy weaponslaserrenewable energymauibill gatesfiresoprahnativesenergy weaponslahainablack rockdew weaponun 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos