Daniels 1290 Days began April 30, 2022 as well as Roe vs. Wade was LAST WARNING
END THE GLOBAL RESET
Published 16 hours ago |

Can we know for sure when Prophetic events will happen? So many have failed time and again. Confusion abounds in every direction we look. No two people even agree anymore. Why is this? This video is a trailer for my video that goes over Daniels timeline in a way you have not seen before, as welll as shown how the overturning of Roe vs Wade was the sign we have been waiting for.

www.endtheglobalreset.com

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
