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Alex Jones Emergency Saturday Broadcast!
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671 views • July 24, 2021
https://www.infowarsstore.com/ My Contact Said More Then 350,000 Has Died From Vaccines Only 490 Died of Covid Flu 1500 Cold 1000 Cold They Are Lie To YOU 350,000 Is A Low Number I Heard : David Icke Is RIGHT IT A HOAX with A Deadly Vaccines
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