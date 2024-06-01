America Is Wide Awake To Democrats Weaponized Justice System



This Rancher Has Been Driving Through Multiple States & Everywhere He Stops Everyone Is Talking About The Same Thing, “This bullshit Donald Trump trial.”



“What happened to the America we grew up in? What has happened to the United States of America?”



“I'm headed to a ranch that it's about a day to drive it, to go check on things and tend to some business and see a friend of mine. I've stopped to get fuel, I've stopped to walk horses, I've stopped to grab something to eat, just typical stuff you do on a long road trip.



And everywhere I've been today, right up through the middle of America, everywhere I've been, people from different walks of life have all had the same thing to say when we're just standing talking or visiting.



— This has been way more than once today. People have said the very same thing about this bullsh*t Trump trial.



When a judge says to the jury, he doesn't have to be guilty of anything for you to convict him.



Again, the judge instructed the jury, you don't have to find him guilty of a crime to convict him of wrongdoing here. Bullsh*t!



What happened to the America we grew up in? What has happened to the United States of America?



If they can do that to Donald Trump, they won't think twice about running over your simple ass. They won't think a bit about doing it to John Q. Public. And I think that ought to be the most alarming thing that we've seen in the United States of America in a long time.



This is rigged. Now, again, if they don't think twice about doing this to somebody as powerful as Donald Trump, partner, you won't be a tick on the dogs at back when they get ready to jump on you. I'm telling you people.



I don't care what your beliefs are, what side of the aisle you're on. If you're not seeing the weaponization of our criminal justice system, then you're blind. And if you're not alarmed by this, you're completely f*cking stuck your head in the ground ignorant.”

