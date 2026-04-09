BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

War On Iran Is Not Over Yet
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10206 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
146 views • Yesterday

The United States has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, but the war on the Islamic Republic may not be over yet.

In the hours leading to the ceasefire on April 7 both the U.S. and Israel escalated strikes on Iran. Israeli strikes targeted ten rail sections and bridges across the Islamic Republic. Separately, a wave of American strikes hit military sites on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil exporting hub.

U.S. President Donald Trump even renewed his threats, saying that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran doesn’t agree to his demands, which centered around reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic water way — responsible for fifth of the world’s energy shipments — was open before the start of the war more than a month ago.

Trump would later announce the ceasefire himself, less than two hours before his 8 p.m. eastern time deadline for Iran to reopen Hormuz.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that talks with the U.S. will begin on April 9 in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, cautioning that the negotiations do not signal the end of the war.

The council said that the talks, which may last up to 15 days and can be extended by agreement, aim to finalize details of its 10-point proposal, which includes provisions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, preservation of the right to enrich uranium, sanctions relief, and withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from bases in the Middle East.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who helped broker the ceasefire also announced that in addition to Tehran and Washington “their allies” agreed to “an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire between the U.S.and Iran, while stressing that it does not cover Lebanon.

A wave of ballistic missiles was launched from Iran at Israel just before the ceasefire entered into effect. Two people were wounded in the southern settlement of Tel Sheva. There were also reports of Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian missile strikes also targeted Gulf countries amid the announcements. Saudi Arabia’s Jubail industrial zone and the United Arab Emirates’ Habshan gas complex were both hit. There were also reports of an attack on Qatar.

While the ceasefire represents a chance to de-escalate, the war is not over yet. The U.S. and Iran are still far apart on many issues, and Israel will likely attempt to sabotage the upcoming talks in Pakistan. The Islamic Republic will likely take advantage of the ceasefire to rearm and reorganize, but both the U.S. and Israel will be doing the same.

_____________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranisraelmiddle eastusapakistan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome

With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome

Mike Adams
France Completes Withdrawal of Gold Holdings from New York Federal Reserve

France Completes Withdrawal of Gold Holdings from New York Federal Reserve

Sterling Ashworth
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy