Club of Rome & WEF member Dennis Meadows called for culling of 6 billion out of 7 billion people

"Smart Dictatorship" Club of Rome eugenicist and author of "The Limits To Growth", Dennis Meadows explains the Great Culling to be implemented in a "peaceful" way via a "Smart" dictatorship (achieved via the "Smart City").
"We need to reduce the world's population from 7 billion to 1 billion, and hopefully the culling can be peaceful," said Dennis Meadows.
The Club of Rome's "The Limits to Growth" is modeling pseudoscience to justify depopulation:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.