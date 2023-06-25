Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare for the Storm: Surprising Comments Spark Speculation and Uncertainty Over Banking System
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
69 Subscribers
320 views
Published a day ago

🔻

🎥 Watch: MUST WATCH! MUST COMPREHEND: JP Morgan's Secret About The Fed And CBDCs (EXPOSED!) - 1922 Totalitarian Communist Soviet Union (USSR) REDUX

On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/3fbea58a-c5c8-4afb-9470-2ac8a6a9ceb4

On Rumble  https://rumble.com/v2ppj2y-must-watch-must-comprehend-jp-morgans-secret-about-the-fed-and-cbdcs-expose.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=9

🔻
🎥 Watch: BIS Releases New Plan For Global CBDC (Here Are The Details)
https://rumble.com/v2vi2q7-bis-releases-new-plan-for-global-cbdc-here-are-the-details.html 

Keywords
cryptocurrencynwonew world orderslaverytyrannytotal controlgreat resetcbdcneo feudalismglobal collapseglobalist consolidationone global ledgerdebts consolidation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket