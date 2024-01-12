WHEN THE LORD REMEMBERS YOU

An exciting testimony of a elderly sister who at her point of need prayed to the Lord to REMEMBER HER.

Just recently I had pain on my left eye followed by some headache. Normally I don’t check my eyeball but this time I did.

Upon checking, I discovered a hole on the white part of my eye and a friend confirmed it.

I was a bit shock, so I googled to find out more and true enough there’s such a thing called macular hole. This makes me more anxious wondering if this problem requires surgery which is costly may be complicated.

If it is not addressed in time, I can lose my vision and finally go blind.

So I called on the LORD,

Please LORD REMEMBER me as I do remember You and I belong to You!

Let your favour, mercy and grace come upon me that this eye problem cannot be that serious.

Days later I made an appointment to see an eye specialist.

I mentioned to him about the macular hole and was surprised that I discovered it on my own. He was curious to know how I saw the hole.

I then told him I found it by using a mirror which according to him cannot be discovered unless through the use of specialized equipment in an eye examination. This is a miracle.

He did thorough check on my two eyes for (Glaucoma, Cataract, Floaters, Macular n Vision). And here are the findings:

My Glaucoma reading is fine, my Cataract reading is at 20-30%, I have some floaters moving around, and the best part – My Macular (the part where the hole was) is absolutely fine!

The doctor further commented that my Vision at my age of 75 is considered good.

Immediately my anxiety drops by significantly, I felt such a relief! Praise the Lord!

The white patch that looks like a hole is a degeneration of the conjunctiva an age-related occurrence. I am looking to the Lord to heal, regenerate and restore my eyes to good order. As pain in my eyes, I was asked to use eye drops and the best part is to see him in a year’s time.

God is Good and His Mercies endure for ever!