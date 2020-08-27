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"Police" you have been warned. Obey the Law or pay the price
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64 views • August 27, 2020
An important message to all policy enforcers.
Your actions are all unlawful regarding most of your actions & measures are being taken to make you all personally liable for your unlawful actions. Cease and Desist this criminal behavior or pay the price personally.
Shared for our friends at Know Your Rights Group.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOjg...
Mike covers Serene Teffaha's open letter to government, an important message to police and some powerful new steps that people can now take to put an end to this on-going insanity!
Www.KnowYourRightsGroup.com.au
Www.AussieSpeedingFines.com
Www.BankSecretsRevealed.com.au
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.a...
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Zf...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
Song "Don't Tread on us by Gianluca Zanna
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFKzb...
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
Your actions are all unlawful regarding most of your actions & measures are being taken to make you all personally liable for your unlawful actions. Cease and Desist this criminal behavior or pay the price personally.
Shared for our friends at Know Your Rights Group.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOjg...
Mike covers Serene Teffaha's open letter to government, an important message to police and some powerful new steps that people can now take to put an end to this on-going insanity!
Www.KnowYourRightsGroup.com.au
Www.AussieSpeedingFines.com
Www.BankSecretsRevealed.com.au
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.a...
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Zf...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
Song "Don't Tread on us by Gianluca Zanna
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFKzb...
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
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