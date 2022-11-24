11-24-2022 Dark Season - Building on Pride Part 2

Isaiah 14:11 Your arrogance (H1347) has been brought down to She’ol, and the sound of your stringed instruments; the maggot is spread under you, and worms cover you.’ 12 “How you have fallen from the heavens, O Hělěl, son of the morning! You have been cut down to the ground, you who laid low the nations! 13 “For you have said in your heart, ‘Let me go up to the heavens, let me raise my throne above the stars of Ěl, and let me sit in the mount of appointment on the sides of the north; 14 let me go up above the heights of the clouds, let me be like the Most High.’

