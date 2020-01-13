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Powerful Testimonies of Everyday People Turning To Jesus!
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15 views • January 13, 2020
As humans we all have one thing in common. We sin. No sin is too big for Jesus. He died on the cross for all of us!
You have the winning ticket already. Redeem that winning ticket by asking the Lord Jesus Christ to come into your life. Ask him for forgiveness and to change you from the inside out. There is no gift on earth that compares to the gift or eternal salvation. Jesus love is priceless.
You have the winning ticket already. Redeem that winning ticket by asking the Lord Jesus Christ to come into your life. Ask him for forgiveness and to change you from the inside out. There is no gift on earth that compares to the gift or eternal salvation. Jesus love is priceless.
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