Russian paratroopers wipe out AFU artillery units in the right bank of the Dnepr River
▫️ In Kherson region, the crews of reconnaissance UAVs revealed enemy self-propelled and tube artillery, which conducted shelling of civilians, as well as communication stations, through which the Ukrainian units were controlled.
▫️ Lancet loitering munitions launched by an Airborne Troops' UAV crew were used to destroy the targets.
💥 UAV operators destroyed two self-propelled artillery systems and one Western-made howitzer with crews and full ammunition, as well as a camouflaged communication station.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.