Russian paratroopers wipe out AFU artillery units in the right bank of the Dnepr River

▫️ In Kherson region, the crews of reconnaissance UAVs revealed enemy self-propelled and tube artillery, which conducted shelling of civilians, as well as communication stations, through which the Ukrainian units were controlled.

▫️ Lancet loitering munitions launched by an Airborne Troops' UAV crew were used to destroy the targets.

💥 UAV operators destroyed two self-propelled artillery systems and one Western-made howitzer with crews and full ammunition, as well as a camouflaged communication station.