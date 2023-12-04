Create New Account
Russian Paratroopers wipe out AFU artillery units in the Right Bank of the Dnepr River
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 12 hours ago

Russian paratroopers wipe out AFU artillery units in the right bank of the Dnepr River 

▫️ In Kherson region, the crews of reconnaissance UAVs revealed enemy self-propelled and tube artillery, which conducted shelling of civilians, as well as communication stations, through which the Ukrainian units were controlled. 

▫️ Lancet loitering munitions launched by an Airborne Troops' UAV crew were used to destroy the targets.  

💥 UAV operators destroyed two self-propelled artillery systems and one Western-made howitzer with crews and full ammunition, as well as a camouflaged communication station.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

