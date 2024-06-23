PROFESSIONAL BOXER SUFFERS SEIZURE IN MIDDLE OF FIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Professional boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-fight after apparent seizure"
"Williams said after the incident that he was dehydrated. A terrifying scene unfolded on Thursday night when professional boxer Tramaine Williams collapsed mid-fight after appearing to suffer a seizure. Williams, 31, was competing in the first round of a new-style team boxing event in the Team Combat League in Long Beach, California, when he appeared to pause mid-fight against opponent Ryan Allen."
