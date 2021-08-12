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AxeTruth 08/11 Wednesday Chopping Block - These wicked fools will not win.
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1 view • August 12, 2021
Axe is back after short break , this live stream is motivated by Pastor Greg Locke he has put these evil wicked people on notice.. They will NOT win.
This is a big show , with lots of information various topic
1. Comedian Nick Di'paolo does a shout out for standing for FREE SPEECH via his cameo, says he will do interview in the future just really busy right now.
2. In Alphabet soup rainbow Cult news -Benny Drama aka Kooper promote vaccines in White House video total CRINGE
3. Dasha Kelly She Is Not The Mother” — CNN Corrects Story After Raising $230K For Woman - Poverty eviction scam pulled by the liberal to push for eviction moratorium.
4. AOC & Fat Corey "Princess Kong" Bush dancing maskless after pushing mandate
5.Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election
6. MSNBC Mika having a meltdown over unvaccinated calls them a Death Cult
7.Doctor blows lid with FACTS on this scamdemic
8. FDA Announces That CDC’s PCR Test FAILED Review, Will Have Emergency Use Authorization REVOKED
9. Rand Paul puts out a video to resist the Covid19 restrictions , his video was very weak & sissyfied
10. multi millionaire Andrew Tate its a scam all of it , that it only exist for the common people , but MEGA RICH it does not exist
11. Patient records his Doctor gives ultimatum to get vaccinated or he will not see unvaccinated patients
12. Pastor Greg Lock ask for prayers , he shook the Demons as he blasted the truth saying anyone coming to his church with a mask on will be kindly turned away .
https://nworeport.me/2021/07/26/fda-announces-that-cdcs-pcr-test-failed-review-will-have-emergency-use-authorization-revoked/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/not-mother-cnn-correction-raising-230k-woman/
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
This is a big show , with lots of information various topic
1. Comedian Nick Di'paolo does a shout out for standing for FREE SPEECH via his cameo, says he will do interview in the future just really busy right now.
2. In Alphabet soup rainbow Cult news -Benny Drama aka Kooper promote vaccines in White House video total CRINGE
3. Dasha Kelly She Is Not The Mother” — CNN Corrects Story After Raising $230K For Woman - Poverty eviction scam pulled by the liberal to push for eviction moratorium.
4. AOC & Fat Corey "Princess Kong" Bush dancing maskless after pushing mandate
5.Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election
6. MSNBC Mika having a meltdown over unvaccinated calls them a Death Cult
7.Doctor blows lid with FACTS on this scamdemic
8. FDA Announces That CDC’s PCR Test FAILED Review, Will Have Emergency Use Authorization REVOKED
9. Rand Paul puts out a video to resist the Covid19 restrictions , his video was very weak & sissyfied
10. multi millionaire Andrew Tate its a scam all of it , that it only exist for the common people , but MEGA RICH it does not exist
11. Patient records his Doctor gives ultimatum to get vaccinated or he will not see unvaccinated patients
12. Pastor Greg Lock ask for prayers , he shook the Demons as he blasted the truth saying anyone coming to his church with a mask on will be kindly turned away .
https://nworeport.me/2021/07/26/fda-announces-that-cdcs-pcr-test-failed-review-will-have-emergency-use-authorization-revoked/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/not-mother-cnn-correction-raising-230k-woman/
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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