AxeTruth 08/11 Wednesday Chopping Block - These wicked fools will not win.

Axe is back after short break , this live stream is motivated by Pastor Greg Locke he has put these evil wicked people on notice.. They will NOT win.This is a big show , with lots of information various topic1. Comedian Nick Di'paolo does a shout out for standing for FREE SPEECH via his cameo, says he will do interview in the future just really busy right now.2. In Alphabet soup rainbow Cult news -Benny Drama aka Kooper promote vaccines in White House video total CRINGE3. Dasha Kelly She Is Not The Mother” — CNN Corrects Story After Raising $230K For Woman - Poverty eviction scam pulled by the liberal to push for eviction moratorium.4. AOC & Fat Corey "Princess Kong" Bush dancing maskless after pushing mandate5.Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election6. MSNBC Mika having a meltdown over unvaccinated calls them a Death Cult7.Doctor blows lid with FACTS on this scamdemic8. FDA Announces That CDC’s PCR Test FAILED Review, Will Have Emergency Use Authorization REVOKED9. Rand Paul puts out a video to resist the Covid19 restrictions , his video was very weak & sissyfied10. multi millionaire Andrew Tate its a scam all of it , that it only exist for the common people , but MEGA RICH it does not exist11. Patient records his Doctor gives ultimatum to get vaccinated or he will not see unvaccinated patients12. Pastor Greg Lock ask for prayers , he shook the Demons as he blasted the truth saying anyone coming to his church with a mask on will be kindly turned away .Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.Thank you for your support!