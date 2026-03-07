Another video of C-RAM firing over Baghdad's "Green Zone" before something was struck there - Terrifying sound

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another video of C-RAM firing over Baghdad's (Iraq) "Green Zone" before something was struck there.
Terrifying sound.
More about C-RAM from AI description:
The Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system is a land-based, rapid-fire defense system designed to detect, track, and destroy incoming projectiles (rockets, mortars, drones) in the air using a 20mm M61A1 Gatling gun. Operating at ~4,500 rounds per minute, it protects bases with an effective range of over 2,000 meters
Adding:
Israeli media: Five explosions heard in Haifa, Israel.
Yossi Yehoshua, a military analyst for Channel 15 in Hebrew: Hezbollah is increasing its firing towards Kiryat Shmona and Haifa tonight.
More: 💥🇮🇱 Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it targeted the Haifa oil refinery.
According to the IRGC, the strike was carried out using Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles.
Adding: Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei: Intelligence from Iran's armed forces indicates that certain regional states' territory is being made available to the adversary, both overtly and covertly, and is being utilized to launch aggression against Iran.
Adding: Iran's Foreign Minister: Saudi officials confirmed that they will not allow their territory and airspace to be used against Iran.
Adding: Israeli Prime Minister "Benjamin Netanyahu":
We will continue our military operations with full force
We will continue with all our strength until victory
The current war is twice as long as the 12-day war
We are changing the face of the Middle East
We are working around the clock in Iran
Current operation will thwart Iran's threats
Adding:
Iran has issued a warning to neighboring Azerbaijan.
A spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters urged Baku, as a Muslim country bordering Iran, to prevent regional instability, remove Zionist presence from its territory, and avoid actions that threaten the security of Iran and its people.