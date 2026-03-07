Another video of C-RAM firing over Baghdad's "Green Zone" before something was struck there - Terrifying sound

Another video of C-RAM firing over Baghdad's (Iraq) "Green Zone" before something was struck there.

Terrifying sound.

More about C-RAM from AI description:

The Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system is a land-based, rapid-fire defense system designed to detect, track, and destroy incoming projectiles (rockets, mortars, drones) in the air using a 20mm M61A1 Gatling gun. Operating at ~4,500 rounds per minute, it protects bases with an effective range of over 2,000 meters

Adding:

Israeli media: Five explosions heard in Haifa, Israel.

Yossi Yehoshua, a military analyst for Channel 15 in Hebrew: Hezbollah is increasing its firing towards Kiryat Shmona and Haifa tonight.

More: 💥🇮🇱 Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it targeted the Haifa oil refinery.

According to the IRGC, the strike was carried out using Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles.

Adding: Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei: Intelligence from Iran's armed forces indicates that certain regional states' territory is being made available to the adversary, both overtly and covertly, and is being utilized to launch aggression against Iran.

Adding: Iran's Foreign Minister: Saudi officials confirmed that they will not allow their territory and airspace to be used against Iran.

Adding: Israeli Prime Minister "Benjamin Netanyahu":

We will continue our military operations with full force

We will continue with all our strength until victory

The current war is twice as long as the 12-day war

We are changing the face of the Middle East

We are working around the clock in Iran

Current operation will thwart Iran's threats

Adding:

Iran has issued a warning to neighboring Azerbaijan.

A spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters urged Baku, as a Muslim country bordering Iran, to prevent regional instability, remove Zionist presence from its territory, and avoid actions that threaten the security of Iran and its people.