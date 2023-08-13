Create New Account
DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) IN ACTION
Alex Hammer
CAPTURED : DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) IN ACTION


DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) are no longer the stuff of conspiracy theory. In the last few months in the US, there have been a number of incidents where DEW, laser weapons and perhaps other high-tech energy weapons have been openly deployed against the American people: https://humansarefree.com/2019/02/are-laser-and-directed-energy-weapons-being-used-against-the-american-people.html


DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON IN ACTION - DEW WEAPON IN ACTION

https://www.roxytube.com/v/tlctit

https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2HQp5hAwpcT/✳EERIE GREEN LIGHTNING (DEWS?) ACCOMPANIES 6.9M 🌄EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO - 7 SEPT 2021✳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g433KUOCWCvp/INFOWARS REPORT ON DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS (D.E.W.S)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tli2YSUpRYI4/DEW - Directed Energy Weapons [GhostEzra]

https://www.roxytube.com/v/5djgfSSIXTHSENSE EXCLUSIVE ENHANCEMENT - 5G TOWER WHACKED BY DEW? https://www.bitchute.com/video/0gNqLQj1oWxh/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


vaccine injuriesscripturegenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

