Red Pill Nation Hangout #445
1. 14:11 LA Riots are exposed multiple times as Astroturf
2. 42:31 No Kings Day turns into nothing burger despite claims on MSM and leftist sites
3. 1:02:13 Democratic Members of Congress Assassinated Leftists attempt to blame Trump
4. 1:27:40 Israel sends jets into attack Iran, creating yet another international incident
5. 1:54:34 Bluesky is officially collapsing now
6. 2:10:54 Ballerina fails at the Box Office not because the movie is bad. But because how Hollywood has been acting
