WHY IS THE COVID "VACCINE" CAUSING SO MANY PANCREATIC PROBLEMS?The amount of destruction from brainwashing is incredible. Have a look @5:50 mark. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE IDIOTS?"About 52 hours after my second shot I started to have upper abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, which I also had roughly 5 days after my first covid vaccine shot. Once again, the pain and GI issues that took place were similar to when I had experienced pancreatitis previously. I contacted my PCP via our patient portal, and he said to report both instances to the CDC and follow previous protocol of a clear liquid diet and rest."Custom Pfizer Van:I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THISINSANITY TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!