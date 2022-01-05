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WHY IS THE COVID "VACCINE" CAUSING SO MANY PANCREATIC PROBLEMS?
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304 views • January 05, 2022
WHY IS THE COVID "VACCINE" CAUSING SO MANY PANCREATIC PROBLEMS?
The amount of destruction from brainwashing is incredible. Have a look @5:50 mark. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE IDIOTS?
"About 52 hours after my second shot I started to have upper abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, which I also had roughly 5 days after my first covid vaccine shot. Once again, the pain and GI issues that took place were similar to when I had experienced pancreatitis previously. I contacted my PCP via our patient portal, and he said to report both instances to the CDC and follow previous protocol of a clear liquid diet and rest."
Custom Pfizer Van:
https://postimg.cc/QKdCrJZ6
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
The amount of destruction from brainwashing is incredible. Have a look @5:50 mark. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE IDIOTS?
"About 52 hours after my second shot I started to have upper abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, which I also had roughly 5 days after my first covid vaccine shot. Once again, the pain and GI issues that took place were similar to when I had experienced pancreatitis previously. I contacted my PCP via our patient portal, and he said to report both instances to the CDC and follow previous protocol of a clear liquid diet and rest."
Custom Pfizer Van:
https://postimg.cc/QKdCrJZ6
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon. It should serve to WAKE up people, if they take the time to read just a few of these stories.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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