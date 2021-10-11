© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 11) The Military Suppose to Protect and Defend us - The People - Justice Anna Webinar
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 11, 2021
15% of the Military at high rank is compromised and blackmailed. The Military has to accept the fact and understand that there is a civilian government assembled and is in session. There are too many wonderful things the military can contribute to, they have tremendous engineering skills to build a true country and true community. They can turn their guns against the real enemy. The military will be happy for the most part, they've got to be involved in building communities and not work as cheap mercenaries for the corporations to traffic drugs, traffic humans, and wage endless wars around the world. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.