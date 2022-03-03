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Ukraine WAR VIDEOS DEBUNKED - MSM Shows You These Heart Wrenching Videos To Tug At Your Heart Strings... Don't Allow Them To Manipulate You
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215 views • March 03, 2022
Mainstream Media caught using footage from a video game. They've been caught using pictures and videos from 2014 to 2016, and so much more. You can use Tineye for reverse imaging.
#Ukraine #Russia #MockingbirdMedia #MSMLies #MSMPropaganda #LameStreamMedia #MainStreamMedia
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#Ukraine #Russia #MockingbirdMedia #MSMLies #MSMPropaganda #LameStreamMedia #MainStreamMedia
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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