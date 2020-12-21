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A total terd, I mean shit...
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40 views • December 21, 2020
A total terd, I mean shit...
If we say we are "bible-believing christians" but do not obey the teachings of Jesus, our religious activities are a piece of shit. Do you believe this?
Are you ready to hear how important the teachings of Jesus are, even when they show how useless our own man made traditions are?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
If we say we are "bible-believing christians" but do not obey the teachings of Jesus, our religious activities are a piece of shit. Do you believe this?
Are you ready to hear how important the teachings of Jesus are, even when they show how useless our own man made traditions are?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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