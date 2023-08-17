DRAWING THE LINE

Culture is born only and exclusively when the Unity is discovered, never before, and it begins when we start understanding ourselves. However truth be told, pop psychology continues to manipulate the minds of the masses with preposterous notions including profane vs. sacred orientation that splits common sense(s) from higher neural centre which supports faith with reason. SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com and/ or feel free to JOIN us at 45toRevive.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.