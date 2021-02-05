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Aliens are using clone avatar bodies. Hillary Clinton's eyes shapeshifting to Satanist reptilian Draco chimera alien witch's eyes
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562 views • February 05, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). The aliens, who claim to be humans and some kind of “light force” and Christians that are here to save humankind from the evil Illuminati NWO are complete shams and fakes. They are the ones trying to exterminate God’s humans, and replace them with their “hubrid” hybrid human version 2.0 and gene-changed COVID-19 vaccine Borg sex slaves. Whenever the real Christians expose them and God stops their evil human extermination plans, they create a fake “light force” and “QAnon” and “Donald Trump” and “AntiChrist messiah” to act as the heroes who are saving humankind by hijacking the real Christians exposure of them. They say they are Christians, but they do not preach the salvation and redemptive blood of Jesus every day. They do not want humans saved but they want them to lose their souls and genes.
These so-called “good alien saviors” are nothing but the fallen angel devil fathers’ children, who are the Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim and chimera dead disembodied demon spirits brought back by Carolyn Hamlett and other Illuminati New Age Wicca witches, into cloned hybrid avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” human bodies of their soul-scalped Illuminati occult sub-groups’ New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling human servants. They keep the stolen human souls of their Illuminati witch servants, who they stole their bodies, inside jars, and sell them in the alien black market. These human souls fascinate them, and are the most highly valued commodity in the galactic black market along with human genes.
The devil and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels just move their Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien demon spirits from the bodies of their so-called “evil aliens” scapegoat globalist elites into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of heroes or the bodies of fake “good aliens” fake heroes. Then, the dumb humans just worship and cheer on these former villains, who are now in the new cloned avatar bodies of heroes and savior politicians, who are supposed to have saved them from themselves, who were formerly the villains. All these Joe Biden’s and supposed “scapegoat bad guys” are just empty clones.
Fake alien heroes (Fallen angel devil fathers and their nephilim & chimera alien demon children in disguise).
Step #1
The Draco reptilian chimera aliens inside bodies like Joe Biden just move into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like Donald Trump.
Step #2
They replace the scapegoat villains like Joe Biden and Jeffrey Epstein with empty clones. The Dracos just go into their bodies whenever they have to play a role.
Step #3
Then, they enter into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like Donald Trump, and continue their pedophile cannibal Satanist rituals.
Step #4
The dumb religious Christians, who are silent out of fear, and refuse women's head coverings and have heads controlled, worship them.
Step #5
After us real Christians are raptured into heaven, they exterminate the humans and religious Christian Tribulation Saints.
Step #6
They make themselves appear as the heroes and fake humans, who saved humankind from evil Illuminati NWO villain scapegoats.
Step #7
Satan Lucifer's fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera children appear as the "good aliens" who got rid of the scapegoat "bad aliens."
Step #8
The mind-controlled humans who received the "Mark of the Beast" vaccine now serve these aliens who disguised themselves as fake ancient gods. ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
These so-called “good alien saviors” are nothing but the fallen angel devil fathers’ children, who are the Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim and chimera dead disembodied demon spirits brought back by Carolyn Hamlett and other Illuminati New Age Wicca witches, into cloned hybrid avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” human bodies of their soul-scalped Illuminati occult sub-groups’ New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling human servants. They keep the stolen human souls of their Illuminati witch servants, who they stole their bodies, inside jars, and sell them in the alien black market. These human souls fascinate them, and are the most highly valued commodity in the galactic black market along with human genes.
The devil and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels just move their Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien demon spirits from the bodies of their so-called “evil aliens” scapegoat globalist elites into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of heroes or the bodies of fake “good aliens” fake heroes. Then, the dumb humans just worship and cheer on these former villains, who are now in the new cloned avatar bodies of heroes and savior politicians, who are supposed to have saved them from themselves, who were formerly the villains. All these Joe Biden’s and supposed “scapegoat bad guys” are just empty clones.
Fake alien heroes (Fallen angel devil fathers and their nephilim & chimera alien demon children in disguise).
Step #1
The Draco reptilian chimera aliens inside bodies like Joe Biden just move into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like Donald Trump.
Step #2
They replace the scapegoat villains like Joe Biden and Jeffrey Epstein with empty clones. The Dracos just go into their bodies whenever they have to play a role.
Step #3
Then, they enter into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like Donald Trump, and continue their pedophile cannibal Satanist rituals.
Step #4
The dumb religious Christians, who are silent out of fear, and refuse women's head coverings and have heads controlled, worship them.
Step #5
After us real Christians are raptured into heaven, they exterminate the humans and religious Christian Tribulation Saints.
Step #6
They make themselves appear as the heroes and fake humans, who saved humankind from evil Illuminati NWO villain scapegoats.
Step #7
Satan Lucifer's fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera children appear as the "good aliens" who got rid of the scapegoat "bad aliens."
Step #8
The mind-controlled humans who received the "Mark of the Beast" vaccine now serve these aliens who disguised themselves as fake ancient gods. ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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