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Cancel Your Travel Plans... Its About to Escalate... Even Further
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4759 views • March 14, 2022
Canadian Prepper --- Info starts at 8min:37sec
March 14 2022
Arctic military bases are on high alert in Canada, US threatens Russia, NATO troop deployments ramp up. Europe is mobilizing for a bigger conflict, China battles its biggest wave of the virus to date, Iran firing missiles and the dollar as a global reserve currency is in doubt and the S is about to hit the fan.
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Fire Starting
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March 14 2022
Arctic military bases are on high alert in Canada, US threatens Russia, NATO troop deployments ramp up. Europe is mobilizing for a bigger conflict, China battles its biggest wave of the virus to date, Iran firing missiles and the dollar as a global reserve currency is in doubt and the S is about to hit the fan.
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/
Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid
Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food
Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools
Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/shelter
Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration
Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware
Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper
Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics
Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting
Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper
Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
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