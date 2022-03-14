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Cancel Your Travel Plans... Its About to Escalate... Even Further
InfowarsFan
InfowarsFan
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4759 views • March 14, 2022
Canadian Prepper --- Info starts at 8min:37sec
March 14 2022
Arctic military bases are on high alert in Canada, US threatens Russia, NATO troop deployments ramp up. Europe is mobilizing for a bigger conflict, China battles its biggest wave of the virus to date, Iran firing missiles and the dollar as a global reserve currency is in doubt and the S is about to hit the fan.

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