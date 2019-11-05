How to Reveg Cannabis After Harvest | Revegging Your Cannabis Plant Tutorial

Re-vegging your marijuana or cannabis plant is a great and easy way to save those prized genetics that you may not have backups of. Although taking clones or starting from seed is the preferred method of keeping genetics sometimes you have no choice but to reveg the plant so you can keep that killer strain.



This video shows the reveg process from harvesting the plant all the way to the point where you can take a new clone off of the revegged marijuana plant.



The whole process takes a little over a month depending on the type of marijuana plant you are working with.



This is the place to be if you are looking to grow your own Marijuana! We will cover everything you need to know in order to grow your own weed at home, set up a home grow, learn about cannabis genetics, make hash and edibles. We will be dropping tips and tricks that will help you increase your yields so be sure to subscribe for more!



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